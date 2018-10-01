Tanzania: Yanga Survive Simba Might Scare

YOUNG Africans miraculously survived Simba scare to force a barren draw with the defending champions in the tense Premier League match staged yesterday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Simba who looked superior in all departments had a huge command of the game in all 90 minutes of the game, but their biggest hurdles were Yanga custodian, Beno Kakolanya and his defenders Andrew Vincent, Kelvin Yondani, Gadiel Michael and Abdallah Shaibu.

In most of the time, Simba striking force of Meddie Kagere, Emanuel Okwi and Shiza Kichuya raided Yanga goal at their will, but most of their raids were either thwarted by Yanga defenders or Kakolanya. But what gave Simba an upper hand over their traditional rivals was the excellent midfielding marshalled by Jonas Mkude, whose balls rarely missed intended targets.

Mkude and his mates James Kotei and Cleotus Chama largely dwarfed Yanga's midfield section manned by Feisal Salum, Papy Tshishimbi and Ibrahim Ajib. The draw didn't change much the race for the league's driving seat which continues to be held by Mbao FC from Mwanza.

But the yesterday's results added a point to Yanga, who now run with 13 points while Simba who also added a point have now collected 11 points.

The draw seemed to have favoured much Yanga as they have maintained a five-match unbeaten run while their rivals Simba have lost once to Mbao FC. Simba started the game strongly and looked clear favourites right after the start.

It took them just two minutes to reach Yanga goal, but most of their shots were off target or grabbed by Yanga custodian, Beno Kakolanya, who served well as the safest hands between the posts.

In all ten minutes, the ball was played on the Yanga goal, but most often Andrew Chikupe, Gadiel Michael and Kelvin Yondani rushed in timely to clear the dangers. Among the notable attempts from Simba include the 18th minute attempt by Emanuel Okwi, whose shot went a few metres off target.

The serious on target for Simba was in the 38th when Shiza Kichuya released a powerful 21m blockbuster, but keeper Kakolanya punched it away for an abortive corner.

Midway Emanuel Okwi saw his goal disallowed after connecting home a rebound, but the linesman had before flashed him offside. Yanga continued to survive scare and managed to hold until the end of the Simba-dominated first half.

On resumption, Yanga came back a rejuvenated side, and troubled Simba for a while, but soon later, Simba regained the control and began terrorizing again Yanga defence line. Simba benched fans favourites Kichuya for Mohamed Ibrahim and in the dying minutes brought in Adam Salamba for Emanuel Okwi.

Yanga also benched Deus Kaseke for Mrisho Ngasa and Ibrahim Ajib for Mateo Anthony. The move aimed at intensifying both the defence and the midfield sections.

The changes almost paid off for Simba in the injury time when Shomari Kapombe narrowly missed when his powerful shot was punched by keeper Kakolanya for an abortive corner. In their last league match, Simba won 1-0 and it was defender Erasto Nyoni who netted the winner.