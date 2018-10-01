Tanzania: Mkapa Hospital to Fix Cardiac Ailments

DODOMA-based Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) will soon start to perform cardiac surgical intervention on patients suffering from serious cardiac complications after its cath lab to have acquired cardiologists.

This was revealed here over the weekend by the Hospital's Executive Director, Dr Alphonse Chandika, saying previously the cath lab at BMH, a clinic with diagnostic imaging equipment used to visualise the arteries of the heart and chambers of the heart, could not start operations due to lack of the cardiologists.

"At the outset, our cardiologists will team up with their counterparts from the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute to start operations at the cath lab," said the executive director at the event to mark World Heart Day.

The event, which was jointly organised by BMH and Tanzania Cardiac Society, went hand in hand with heart walk and free heart checkups at the hospital.

Dr Chandika observed that cath lab at the hospital would help people with cardiac complications in Dodoma and neighbouring regions who had to travel all the way to Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute in Dar es Salaam for medical treatment to get such services at BMH.

"Cath lab is used to perform a number of cardiac interventions and treat any abnormality found in the human heart," he said.

Dr Chandika noted that statistics from the Paediatric Association of Tanzania (PAT) show that at least 13,600 infants born with cardiac complications in the country annually and that about 3,400 infants of them have to undergo surgery.

Speaking at the same event, the Chemba District Commissioner, Mr Simon Odinga, who represented the Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Dr Binilith Mahenge, urged members of the public to cultivate a habit of conducting frequent medical checkups.

"Frequent medical checkups will help people to discover diseases at early stages for starting medication early," said the DC.