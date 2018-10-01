1 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kalambo Steers JKT Stars to Zone Five Basketball Victory

By Benjamin Ben

KHADIJA Kalambo fired 18 points to lead JKT Stars to post a 99-39 win over Ethiopian team in their FIBA Zone Five opener at the National Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Kalambo's scoring magic and her several assists helped the Tanzanian team claim a vital victory against tough Ethiopian side. "We all played well and managed to stop our opponents from scoring. We will keep this spirit so as to win all remaining matches," said Kalambo after the end of the one-sided match.

In another match at the same venue, Egypt's Smouha defeated EWSA from Ethiopia 108-38 points in the opening match of the 2018 FIBA Africa Zone V Club Championship played yesterday at the National Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Smouha's Elsafway Raouf had a total of four assists on the day which highly enabled his side to post a hefty victory and kickstart their campaign in winning style.

Overall, the Egypt team recorded 21 assists against eight assists made by their opponents EWSA whose leading player as far as providing assists is concerned was Bushra Eleab who had 3 assists to his name. However, in terms of turn overs (TO), EWSA led with 19 turn overs against 7 turn overs posted by the winning team Smouha.

Kiflu Metmik, Omod Pangi and Kefeni Firafis for EWSA each had three turn overs while Smouha's Farag Ahmed and Justice James both enjoyed two turn overs throughout the hot clash. But in steals (ST), Smouha had ten steals against four steals made by EWSA respectively.

The thrilling competition continues today whereby Tanzania envoys Oilers will take on Strathmore from Kenya before JKT host Egypt's Smouha in the afternoon. Tomorrow, JKT will entertain EWSA from Ethiopia before witnessing Oilers battling with Patriot from Rwanda in another big fixture lined up on the day.

According to the available timetable, the breathtaking competition will reach climax on October 7th, this year.

