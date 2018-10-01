Tanzania: Efficiency and Speed Key to Development

THE Business As Usual Culture, which we are taking the liberty to abbreviate as BAU for the convenience of subsequent references, is one of the major problems that is besetting the public administration sector.

The culture is arguably as old as stretching from when our country attained political independence in 1961.

Back then, the problem was rooted in a notion that should have literally been killed and buried several years ago, after discovery that it was not only illogical but ruinous.

But alas! Years keep rolling by, but things haven't changed remarkably.

The notion in question relates to the highly fallacious belief in some quarters that independence meant that Tanzanians who had been under the yoke of colonialism were now free to run their affairs whichever way they wished; amid anyhow.

That notion is widely off the mark.

It's because in reality, independence did not imply that wananchi were free to do whatever they wished, however recklessly and irrationally; that, after all, with the colonial government off the scene, blessings would dawn on them.

The mess that has been manifest in public service stems from that scenario.

Some people perceived jobs in the public service as a licence to operate haphazardly, to steal and to loot.

There has been glaring evidence all around us.

The inefficiency of quite many State institutions and commercial enterprises provides glaring evidence to that end.

President John Magufuli often expresses acute misgivings over that problem, which had literally assumed cancerous dimensions.

The spirited efforts that he has personally been making to put the Tanzanian house in order are highly praiseworthy.

For it would not be wholly accurate for Tanzanians to feel proud as a politically independent people while inefficiency, laxity and other ills were widespread.

That's precisely why the President periodically stresses efficiency, accountability and honesty; plus, above all, patriotism, as among the driving forces of economic development and social welfare enhancement.

Which is why he regularly reshuffles the Cabinet and offloads under-performers.

He recently singled out the Foreign Affairs ministry as well as that of Natural Resources and Tourism for criticism over inefficiency.

Naturally, the implication of his displeasure is a message-cum-warning: that, those who don't toe the line risked being off-loaded.

But this doesn't cover only presidential appointees.

Those below must shelve the BAU approach and instead move with the 'Hapa Kazi Tu' zeal.

Only thus can Tanzania prosper meaningfully and speedily.