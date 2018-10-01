Tanzania: Geita Miners Irked By Erratic Power Supply

MEDIUM scale miners in Geita Region have complained of raising operation costs due to erratic power supply.

They said a single power outage cost equals to a two days of production since restarting their processing mills need a huge amount of electricity.

Busolwa Mining Human Resources Manager, Masumbuko Thobias said the current power supply raises operational costs which disrupt their output goals.

"A single power cut, costs between three to four hours of operating electricity. Sometime in a single day you have two-three hours power interruption. This equals to two days of using electricity in normal operation," he said.

Geita's NGM Mining Ltd Mineral Processing Engineer Edgar John said the mine faces two main challenges-water and erratic power supply.

"We are getting around two to three power outages in a week. This is costly to us," Mr John said.

To deal with unreliable power supply, the mines have put standby generators and for water they have boreholes to maintain supply.

The Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment Charles Mwijage said the country currently has enough power supply but the problem lies on distribution system.

"The power supply is 200MW above demand, but we are working on distribution system after getting done with transmission backbone," he said after touring the Geita Mineral Fair.

The minister said the total power generation has reached 1560MW and by 2020 it will climb to 5000MW before hitting 10,000MW in 2025.

Geita Urban Member of Parliament, Costantine Kanyansu said plans were underway to increase the power supply and improve its quality by constructing a 98MW substation in Geita. This means Geita will have more electricity than Mwanza, he said.

Geita Tanesco said the region's current power demand is around 8.0MW and is fed by Nyakato, Mwanza and Kakola substations. Geita has no substation.

Once the power station is completed it will also feed Geita Gold Mine (AGGM).