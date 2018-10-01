Tanzania: Bulyanhulu Implements 4.5bn/ - Water Project

ACACIA'S Bulyanhulu Mining has started to implement a 4.5bn/- joint water project that draws water from Lake Victoria to the villages surrounding the mine.

The grand project once completed will serve 14 villages surrounding the mine or 150,000 villagers who are between Shinyanga and Geita regions' boarder.

Bulyanhulu Mining Communication Specialist Mary Lupamba said the project was in its second phase which involves pipes laying and construction of water reservoirs along the line.

"The third phase after completion of the second will involve laying out distribution pipes," she said.

The project implemented jointly by Bulyanhulu Mine, Ministry of Water and Irrigation and Nyanghw'ale District in Geita and Msalala in Shinyanga, started in 2011 but some technicalities held it back before resuming last year.

Msalala District, according to Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is managing the civil contractor.

Since Bulyanhulu operates between the districts it pays a service levy of 67 per cent to Msalala municipal and 33 per cent to Nyanghw'ale.

Thus in early last month (September), the mine signed a MoU with Nyangwha'le worth 500m/- to finish 32 dispensaries. Under the contract, residents of the districts contribute their labour in constructing the dispensaries and mine provides finishing materials.

Bulyanhulu commenced commercial production in 2001 and has produced over 3 million ounces to date.

The mine is currently only producing gold from a tailings re-treatment operation. The tailings re-treatment operation has a 3 year life of mine with proven and probable gold reserves of 209,000 ounces. Current underground proven and probable gold reserves are 4.5 million ounces.