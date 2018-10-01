Tanzania: Promote Science Subjects, Stakeholders Urged

THE government has challenged local education stakeholders to encourage children to pursue science subjects to improve performance as science is the core of technological innovations.

Speaking during the launch of Africa Science Week at Al-Muntazir Girls Islamic Seminary that involves 12 secondary schools in Dar es Salaam at the weekend, the Director of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Noel Mbonde, said science subjects were essential for the promotion of innovation.

He said without innovation there would be no development, especially in Tanzania's industrial agenda. He added that the move aimed at promoting science subjects in secondary schools and encouraging students to take science subjects.

"I would like to commend efforts made so far by the management of Al-Muntazir Secondary Schools in collaboration with Project Inspire to organise training to make more students interested in science subjects. Indeed, you have done a job," he said.

Dr Mbonde called on them to collaborate for the future of science and technology, adding that without science there would be no development.

He highlighted the need for the government to support innovations and make students realise their dreams.

Al-Muntazir Schools Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mahmood Ladak said 100 students from 12 private and public schools attended this year Africa Science Week.

He noted that the aim of organising this year's Africa Science Week was to inspire more students to love science subjects, saying without science there was no innovation.

He said further that Africa Science Week was organised for the second time in the country. His school collaborated with Project Inspire to make more students love science subjects.

The CEO added that experience had shown that few students took science subjects due to lack of science teachers and laboratory equipment.

"It is our hope that Africa Science Week will expose students to do well in their studies and produce competent scientists in the future," he said.

Samina Lalji and Ikra Yakob, all students at Al-Muntazir Girls Islamic Seminary in Dar es Salaam said Africa Science Week provided an opportunity for them to learn more about and be interested in science subjects.

Although students experienced stiff competition from other schools, the event also made them learn more about science subjects.

Philomena Amani, a Form Six student at Marian Boys Secondary School in Coast Region said Africa Science Week linked innovation and technology to fast track development.

A Form Six student at Tambaza Secondary School, Yasinta Luhanga, in Dar es Salaam said "Africa Science Week has broadened our knowledge and experience. I call on the government to put more efforts in science subjects," she noted.