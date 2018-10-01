Tanzania: Coach Lauds Alliance's First Premier League Win

ALLIANCE FC head coach, Mbwana Makata has applauded his players' commitment that helped the team claim a 2-1 victory over Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) at Nyamagana Stadium over the weekend. It was Alliance first win after playing six winless matches.

Alliance goals were netted by Dickson Ambundo in the fifth minute and Juhudi Philemon in the tenth minute while KMC consolation goal was netted by Emmanuel Mvuyekure in the second half.

Speaking after the match, Makata said his team played very well in the first half and they deserved the victory.

According to him, their opponents did two mistakes and his players punished them by scoring two early goals. He added that they managed to play a defending game something which helped them to concede one goal.

The former Kagera Sugar, KMC, Tanzania Prisons and Rhino Rangers coach, Makata promised to perform better in the remaining matches.

The former Yanga and Tukuyu Stars player, Makata pledges to work hard in the training with his strikers so as to make sure they are creating good scoring chances and convert them into goals.

Makata said during their match against KMC, Alliance FC created six chances, but they only used two of them. He called upon the team's supporters in Mwanza to continue supporting their team in both home and away matches.

He also disclosed their next league match which will be against Ndanda FC to be played on Tuesday at Nyamagana before travelling to Coast Region to play JKT Tanzania at General Isamuhyo Stadium.

Alliance FC who are sponsored by GF Trucks & Equipments, are placed second from the bottom with four points after seven outings.

Alliance lost six games against Mbao FC and Azam FC at CCM Kirumba, Lipuli FC at Samora Stadium, Tanzania Prisons and Mbeya City both at CCM Sokoine Memorial Stadium.

They have drawn one match against African Lyon at CCM Kirumba and won one match against KMC at Nyamagana Stadium. KMC head coach Etienne Ndayiragije said his opponents played very well and they deserved the win.

The former Mbao FC coach said they will now work hard to win against Kagera Sugar. KMC are now placed seventh with seven points after seven outings. They have won one match against Stand United by 2-0.

They have drawn four matches against Lipuli FC, Coastal Union, Ruvu Shooting and JKT Tanzania.