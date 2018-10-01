Tanzania: Dar Now to Host Three-Day ICT Conference Oct 24-26

THE Information and Communication Technologies Commission (ICTC) has organised a three-day annual information, communication and technology (ICT) professionals conference scheduled for Dar es Salaam on October 24-26 to address ICT challenges to the industrial economy.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam at the weekend, ICTC Acting General Director Samson Mwela said the 2nd annual conference was expected to attract over 500 participants from public and private institutions across the country and abroad, where Tanzania Standards (Newspapers) Limited (TSN) would be one of the sponsors.

He said various topic issues would be discussed specifically on the role of ICT in the industrialisation of Tanzania, saying nowadays ICT played a key role in boosting national income and development. "ICT is very powerful towards the industrial economy of the country.

The role of ICT in the development of any nation is very important. We should discuss together how to address all challenges facing the sectors that will help achieve the country's goal of being an industrial nation. Under the theme

"Towards ICT Driven Economy" various topics will be discussed, including the contribution of ICT to industrial revolution. He went on saying that the fourth industrial revolution was building on the third, the digital revolution characterised by a fusion of technologies that broke boundaries of physical, digital and biological spheres.

He said a three-day conference and exhibition came at a time Tanzania envisioned becoming a middle income and industrial economy and that this year's conference industrialisation and the economy would be discussed He explained that many ICT experts were not registered and recognised, saying the conference would raise public awareness on the importance of registered ICT experts to increase efficiency in their work.

Mr Mwela said other topics included digital inclusion, ICT local context, innovation and entrepreneurship, security in ICT enabled knowledge economies and radio and wireless communication technologies.

"We discussed cyber security, digital forensic and strengthening of a cyber security ecosystem in Tanzania. Cyber security must be maintained since nowadays people are using social media.