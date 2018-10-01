Tanzania: Lax Local Leaders Get Stern Warning

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai has promised to make use of the parliamentary Local Authorities Accounts Committee (LAAC) to take stern action against leaders in local authorities implicated in embezzlement of public funds.

Addressing the just ended 34th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Local Authorities of Tanzania (ALAT) here, Mr Ndugai said the leaders, mostly District Executive Directors (DEDs), were key in speeding up developments in their respective areas.

"I have learnt that some district councils have even been failing to submit contributions into boards of local authorities," said the Speaker, who graced the closing ceremony of the weeklong ALAT meeting.

The annual event brings together Regional Administrative Secretaries, District Executive Directors, District Administrative Secretaries and heads of units and departments in regional authorities from across the country to discuss various issues pertaining to their responsibilities.

Mr Ndugai pledged that LAAC was ready to accord maximum cooperation to local authorities to execute their responsibilities efficiently. He expressed dismay over fractions amongst local authority leaders in some areas, saying they were hampering efforts of the government to expedite development in the areas.

"Local authorities are vital in overseeing decentralisation through the devolution policy within district councils," he observed.

Mr Ndugai noted further that some units and departments in local authorities had been relocated back to the central government due to poor performance.

On his part, the Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, said the government would take action against public servants who would be implicated in the embezzlement of public funds.

He said despite receiving sufficient funds for development projects, some district councils were still lagging behind in development, saying the government would not tolerate local authority leaders who were slowing down projects.