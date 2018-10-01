Tanzania: We're Watching You! Safaricom, Kara Partner for Estate Surveillance Initiative

Safaricom has partnered with the Kenya Alliance of Residents Association (KARA) to increase security in member estates with a pilot project launched in Ngei Estate phase 2, Langata.

Through its fibre to the home initiative, Safaricom seeks to utilise its Fibre to the Home and Cloud services to power estate surveillance.

This move is expected to boost internet connections while improving surveillance in the estate.

So far, the Fibre Optic footprint has surpassed 5,000km countrywide accessing more than 90,000 households.

"With the onset of fibre optic, we are looking to diversify our service offering and give customers a wide array of services as we roll out fibre to the home in different parts of the country," said Steve Okeyo, Director, Regional sales and operations, Safaricom.

He added, "We are cognizant of the increasing demand for security both in our homes and the environments we operate in and hence the reason we are happy to partner with KARA to transform lives of residents of the member estates."

As part of the project, Safaricom will be sponsoring a surveillance pilot in Ngei Estate phase 2, which is one of the fibre ready estates to help improve the estate's security.

"We are hoping that through this initiative residents of this estate will continue to enjoy uninterrupted internet connections and also encourage other estates to invest in Home fibre," Said Okeyo.

Safaricom has sponsored a fibre connection to the estate that will be used to power surveillance of the estate's two gates.

They will also provide internet through one router and an installation of two cameras at each gate.

To address the power issue, Safaricom has provided a solar kit for each gate which contains a solar panel, a charge controller and a battery.

The estate management and security firm in charge of security will have access to surveillance feeds which will be made possible by Safaricom Cloud services.

Safaricom Home Fibre is available in four categories of customer pricing which are Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum, ranging from Sh2,500 to Sh9,999 a month.

Customers using fibre to the home enjoy unlimited fast and reliable internet, free installation within 48 hours, free router worth Sh10,000, dedicated customer line (400).

Safaricom will also sponsor the training of a selected number of domestic workers in Ngei Estate on First Aid and safety within the home.

Those who will successfully complete the four-hour course will be issued with certificates.

With over 4,600 network sites across the country and 86% of the Kenyan population covered with our 3G network, Safaricom continues to enhance efforts to improve mobile penetration from the current 88.7%.

By March this year, a total of 141,700 homes across 6 towns had been passed by Fibre which translates to a 34% penetration.