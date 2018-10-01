Sierra Leone: Man, 50, Remanded for Penetrating Girl, 9

Sorie Dumbuya, 50, was yesterday (Thursday 27th September) remanded at the Male Correctional Centre for alleged sexual penetration of a 9 year- old girl.

The accused person was before the court on one count of sexual penetration of a child contrary to section 19 of the Sexual Offense Act No. 12 of 2012.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 8534 Sesay G alleged that the accused person on a date between Monday, 3rd July , 2018 and Sunday, 29th July, 2018,at No.35 Leicester Road, Tree Planting in Freetown, sexually penetrated a child below the age of 18 to with 9 years .

In her testimony, the victim narrated that she is residing with her grandmother, thus recognising the accused as her neighbour and recalled on the date of the incident.

She told the court that on that day, her grandmother told her to clean up her feet behind the toilet.

"While cleaning my feet, the accused took me inside the toilet, removed my pant and inserted his penis into my virgina. After the forceful intercourse, I felt severe pain," she narrated.

The victim told the court that while they were in the toilet, one uncle Abass knocked at the door and that it was when the accused told her to get up and dress.

She testified that while the accused went out of the toilet, the said uncle Abass met her inside the toilet and later told her grandmother about the incident.

She said immediately after the information, her grandmother reported the matter at the Akon police post where they were issued with a medical request form which they took to the Rainbow Centre at the Princess Christian Maternity Hospital for examination.

She further stated that the medical was later returned to the station where she made statement.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Abdul Sheriff presided at the Freetown magistrate's court No.7 remanded the accused and adjourned the matter to Monday 1st October.