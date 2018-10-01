Liberia: Weah to Sack Finance Minister?

Credible sources close to the presidency have told this paper that there are plans by president Weah to remove Finance, Planning and Development Minister, Samuel Tweh due to unprofessional handling of sensitive national matters.

"The president is deciding to remove minister Tweh soon. He is not happy over the level of utterances he has been making in recent times, especially on the alleged L$16B dollars case," the official who declined to name said.

Besides the contradicting statement he made recently, he also accused the media of spreading lies against him about his annual salary when he was at the African Development Bank(AFDB). At one press conference, he told the media that his annual salary was around half a million United States dollars and saved enough money to get a first class business ticket to travel to China. But he denied saying it was only one hundred thousand United States dollars. Few hours after his denial, he some local media played the actuality in which he said his annual salary was about half a million United States dollars.

His possible replacer is said to be from the South Eastern part of Liberia and holds doctorate degree in Economics from a well-known University in the United States.

"The new person has been in the states for some time and is a member of the Coalition for Democratic Change-CDC. I can not disclose his name to you for now. But it is certain that Minister Tweh will be transferred. You know he is one of the president's right hand man and will not like for him to feel bad. More over, it is still early for such thing to take place in the government."

Minister Tweh recently told the media that there was no LD$16Billion missing. This was contrary to what the government official spokesman, Lenn Eugene Nagbe said. He said that the public should only report what he had said but not the information Minister, Nagbe.

When this paper contacted his office for comments, officials in his office said he was not available for comment.