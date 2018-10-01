Sierra Leone: 'I Will Never Disappoint Your Trust'

The newly appointed Ombudsman, Ms. Lois Anita Kawa, has assured Members of the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment and the Public Service that she would never disappoint the confidence imposed on her to serve in that capacity.

Ms. Kawa was speaking on Friday during an interview session at committee Room No.1 in the House of Parliament for presidential appointee.

She told the committee that she had had a good relationship with stakeholders in Western Area but only needed to focus her attention to the provinces since they have been deprived.

She noted that she was qualified for the job as she had worked as Deputy Master and Registrar at the Judiciary of Sierra Leone in 2004.

"My involvement as Deputy Master and Registrar gave me a lot of insights on how the judicial system works in Sierra Leone. I enjoyed it. I join the office of the Ombudsman in 2011 during the regime of the late Justice Edmond Cowan and I worked with him until his death. He trained me and had lots of confidence in me which led him to place me at the forefront in order to represent that office during the Constitutional Review exercise," she said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chairman of the committee who also doubles as Deputy Leader, Hon. Nyuma said the president makes appointments not only for himself but one that would work in the interest of the general public, thus noting that the instant appointee can perform well and have good relationship with co-workers despite the huge challenges in that office.

"We here have no alternative but to give you the trust you want," he said.

On his part, Deputy Opposition Leader, Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo, described her as a hardworking woman and hence, the president made no mistake appointing her.

"As an opposition, we normally do not vouch for nominees appointed from the other side, but I will vouch for you as I saw your performance during the Constitutional Review process. You were hard working during that process. I have no doubt that you will perform well in your new office as well," said the 74-year old lawmaker.