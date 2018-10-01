Liberia: Kaict Celebrates International Day of Peace

The Kofi Annan Institute for Conflict Transformation at the University of Liberia and partners host an event to mark the International Day of Peace.

The keynote speaker urges Liberians to pursue the path of peace.

The keynote speaker at an International Peace Day event organized by the Kofi Annan Institute for Conflict Transformation at the University of Liberia Georgina T. Williams has observed that peace is an effective conduit for growth and development in any nation.

"Let us continue to endeavor to promote peace." Williams who is the Assistant Director for Education at the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation pointed out.

Williams commended the Kofi Annan Institute for helping to build a tradition of peace and conflict transformation in Liberia.

"I must pay homage to the Institute for the wonderful job it is doing to promote peace in this country."

"You are following in a great tradition pursued by the likes of Dr. Martin Luther-King, Mahatma Gandi , Dr. Kofi Annan and Mother Mary Brownell . " Williams observed.

Madam Williams, who is also a graduate of the Kofi Annan Institute for Conflict Transformation, called for the mobilization of support to build the skills of youth in peace and conflict transformation.

"Young people should be at the forefront of global chance and innovation. They (young people) should be empowered to be agents of positive change "Williams added.

At the same time, the head of the Kofi Annan Institute for Conflict Transformation Professor. T. Debey Sayndee commended the German Non- governmental AGEH for its support to the observance of the International Day of Peace.

The day was celebrated under the theme: "The Right to Peace ".

Professor Sayndee said the institution will continue to tread on the path of its proud tradition to promote peace.

"We are proud to herald the process of peace building and conflict transformation at Liberia's highest institution of learning" Professor Sayndee stated.

"And we ask you to journey with us on this road for the consolidation of peace. Together we have all worked to preserve 15 years of peace. And now more than ever before, the task is ours as a people to help ensure that the investment of the international is upheld" Professor Sayndee emphasized.

The audience was also entertained to the performances of the Armed Forces of Liberia band and the Amuchen Culture Troupe.

There were also panel discussions focusing on the role of students in the peacebuilding process as well as the concept of human rights.

Lauretta Pope Kai and Cllr. M. Bedor -Wla Freeman served as panelists.

The panelists highlighted the need for Liberians to continue to work together for the sustenance of peace.

Cllr. Freeman who is the head of the Independent Information Commission of Liberia encouraged the people to embrace the concept of peace by denouncing violence.

Cllr. Freeman also urged Liberians to strive to promote a culture of free speech; saying this is a guiding tool in democracy consolidation and peace building.

Meanwhile, Lauretta Pope Kai, who is the president of the Kofi Annan Institute Students Association, , encouraged Liberian youth to be agents of peace.

Kai observed that the students can do this by pursuing education.

According to her, education is an essential tool in peacebuilding.

The program which was described by many as colorful and educating was organized by a committee headed by Dr. Anthony Hena of the Kofi Annan Institute for Conflict Transformation.