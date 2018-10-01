1 October 2018

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Arrested for Pornographic Videos

By Esau J. Farr

Report from Central Liberia says at least two Ghanaians have been arrested for allegedly producing pornographic videos with some Liberian girls in that part of the country.

According to the Lower Bong County Correspondent of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) in the area, two of those allegedly involved with the filming of girls and young women in sex videos were last week picked up by officers of the Liberia National Police after a tip off.

Orlando quoting residents and eye witnesses of the area told State Radio that the suspects have reportedly been involved with the video sex scandals for some times now, but others have been trying to have them reported to the Police something they were successful in doing last week.

It is reported that some of the men reportedly forming part of the group escaped the scene and are currently on the run while Police search for them continues as the two arrested are being investigated by the Liberia National Police. Their identities are still unknown.

This is the second time in less than five years that foreign nationals in Liberia are being arrested for pornographic materials involving Liberian girls and women.

It can be recalled that in 2014 two Lebanese were arrested in the Gardnerville area for filming sexual activities with children between the ages of four to nine years.

The father and son arrested at the time came from the Jaffa family one of which was reported to have escaped jail with ease while other reports had it that prison officers were allegedly bribed to let him out.

The later 'died a natural death' since most of the parents of the affected families came from poor back ground while others abandoned their cases for fear of their kids being stigmatized in society.

The case was taken seriously by women and human rights organizations including the Liberia Women Media Action Committee (LIWOMAC) owner of the Liberia Women Democracy Radio (LWDR FM 91.1), the Women NGO Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL), Action Aid Liberia and other human rights activists.

The issue of pornographic video of Liberian women and girls is said to have started with a former Public Works Minister of Liberia, Mr. Willie Kulckus during the administration of former Liberian President, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf something that forced him to resign.

It is not known how long this investigation involving the Ghanaians will go or last, but investigation will continue with this paper in the court.

