Liberia: Dogs Vaccinated in Liberia

As part of the 2018 celebrations of World Rabies Day in Liberia, the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Ministry of Health over the weekend vaccinated hundreds of dogs in Monrovia and its environs.

The ceremony took place in several health centers and facilities as well as communities.

They included the Duport Road Clinic, Redemption Hospital, James David Jr. Memorial Hospital and the 12th Street Community amongst others.

At the Duport Road Clinic in Paynesville, hundreds of dogs were vaccinated by the team assigned there.

Speaking to the head of the team on the ground, the Director of Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory of the Ministry of Agriculture, Varney Kamara expressed satisfaction over the turnout of pet or dog owners to have their domestic animals vaccinated.

According to him, the presence of the owners of the pets showed that Liberians were receiving the message to fight against the spread of rabies with fear and trembling.

"We are happy that people are now getting the message of treating their dogs to help reduce the risk of spreading rabies from animals to humans because dogs are the main known carriers of rabies," Mr. Kamara noted.

Some community residents and owners of dogs speaking to the New Republic Newspaper expressed joy over the free vaccination of their dogs by the Ministry of Agriculture and partners saying, it is timely and good for their dogs and community residents.

A resident of the Thinkers Village who spoke to our reporter at the Duport Road Clinic said the gesture was a good one since everybody cannot afford to pay for the vaccination of their pets against rabies.

Kelvin S. Willie said it was the second time to be present at the clinic with his dogs to be vaccinated against rabies.

Mr. Willie used the opportunity and encouraged others to take advantage of the free vaccination campaign so as to help keep their communities and environment safe and free of rabies.

For his part, a member of the vaccination team at the Duport Road Clinic, Daniel K. Harris said he was not surprised by the huge turnout of pet owners at his area calling on all to form a part next time.

He said the exercise is an annual event geared toward keeping the society free and safe of rabies and is carried out each year on the 28th of September recognized by the World Health Organization as World Rabies Day.

Mr. Harris warmed that the failure of people to carry their dogs for vaccination on the set and announced day at selected clinics and communities further keeps the society unsafe for citizens and other inhabitants.

"It is only, but fair for everyone to strive and bring their dogs for treatment against rabies because this is a disease that has high mortality (death) rate; because once a rabies dog bits a person and the disease reaches the sensory nerves, the possibility of that person surviving is very slim," the health practitioner cautioned.