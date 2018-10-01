Sierra Leone: Journalist Bawoh Faces Parliament for SLRSA Board Chair

Editor of the Global Times Newspaper, Sheik Bawoh has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority by the President pending parliamentary approval.

Whilst being interviewed by Members of the Appointment and the Public Service in parliament on Friday, lawmakers hailed the appointment of the youthful editor to oversee the Road Safety Authority.

Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo, Deputy Opposition Leader, commended Sheik Bawoh for the respect he commands and also being a supporter of the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) which has led him to attain the position.

"When everybody had wanted to defect to the APC at one time, he and his friends stood up for the SLPP which was a good decision by then. You are a very brilliant young man and has respect for people. I do believe that you will perform very well at Road Safety Authority," he said.

He urged that the nominee be released for him to be prepared for his duties.

The other nominees include: Michaela K. Conteh as proposed Board Chairman National Mineral Agency, Abdul Sheku Kargbo as proposed Executive Director, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Joseph Samba keifala as proposed Board Chairman, Sierra Leone Roads Authority.

Brima Mohamed Baluwa Koroma was proposed Executive Chairman, Petroleum Regulatory Agency, Smart K. Senesie as proposed Chairman Road Maintenance Fund Administration, Dr. James Vibbi as Executive Chairman Produce Monitoring Board, Ministry of Trade, Arthur Nathaniel Yaskey as proposed Commissioner of Insurance, Sierra Leone Insurance Company and Sahr Nyama as proposed Board Chairman, National Youth Service respectively.

Meanwhile, all of those nominees would have to face parliament again for approval.