Eritrea: Gindae School of Assistant Nurses Graduates 121 Students

Massawa — Gindae School of Assistant Nurses graduated 121 assistant nurses including 79 females in certificate on 29 September. The graduates took both theoretical and practical courses for a year and a half.

During the graduation ceremony, the director of the School, Mr. Micael Jahray said that the graduates in addition to the theoretical courses they were provided worked as an intern for 7 months in various hospitals and health institutions and called on the graduates to upgrade their knowledge through work.

The head of supervision at the school,Sister Alganesh Teklegergish on her part, said that the assistant nurses graduating from various institutions are significantly contributing in meeting the demand of the country and in ensuring health services of the public, called on the graduates to emulate their predecessors and serve their people with strong discipline and diligence.

The D.G. of the Department of Policy, Planning, Research and Human Resources Development in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Berhane Debru stating that priority is being given to human capacity development, health professionals graduating from various institutions are playing significant role in improving health services and in developing the health system of the country.

Gindae School of Assistant Nurses is graduating for its 7th commencement this year and has graduated a total of 667 professionals so far.