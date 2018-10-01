Kenya: Detectives Seize Tonnes of Banned Sandalwood At Port

Detectives on Monday seized a container of 16.9 tons of endangered sandalwood at the Port of Mombasa.

The 20-foot container, according to security sources was exported from Uganda and destined to Saudia Arabia.

BANNED

Trade of sandalwood whose scientific name is Osyris lanceolata which is exported for use in the pharmaceutical and perfume industries has been banned in the country.

Kenya banned sandalwood harvesting imposed by President Mwai Kibaki in a gazette notice on April 4, 2007, under the protected tree species law.

Cartels involved, including politicians, administration and security officials, have made it almost impossible to bring the illegal trade under control, making extinction of the endangered plant a near certainty.

Mombasa Port OCDP Patrick Lobole on Sunday said the wood had been grinded and packed in sacks.

"We are working to have the container taken to the yard for further verification before we know the worth of the Sandalwood. We have managed to know the weight as per now," said Mr Lobole.

MANHUNT

He said a manhunt has been launched for the owner of the container and the clearing agent whom he said vanished after the seizure.

"We have launched our investigations into the shipment of the cargo. We are yet to make any arrests on the same," added Mr Lobole.