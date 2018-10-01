1 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Hamisa Mobetto's Baby Daddy Engages Bahati's Crush

By Mwende Kasujja

Tanzanian Model Hamisa Mobetto's baby daddy Majizzo has finally engaged actress Elizabeth Michael popularly known as Lulu.

Majizzo, the owner of radio station E FM, is the father of Hamisa firstborn girl Fantasy. He has three older boys from a previous marriage.

Majizzo enlisted his three boys to ask the engagement question for him as he went down on one knee at a party.

Lulu was dumbfounded when the children, who fondly refer to her as Auntie, called her to the stage saying they had something to tell her.

One of the boys then asked her; "Auntie, will you marry daddy?"

Majizzo went down on his knee and slipped the ring onto Lulu's finger as she became overwhelmed and was in tears.

The lovebirds have been in a relationship for years and their love was evident as Lulu was imprisoned for actor Stephen Kanumba's death.

Hamisa Mobetto recently mentioned that she was wishing him well in his planned marriage with Lulu.

Kenyan gospel musician Bahati previously confessed his crush with Lulu before he married Diana Marua.

