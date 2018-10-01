Kenya: Revealed - Jacque Maribe and Fiancé Quarreled Before He 'Shot Himself in Suicide Attempt'

Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe has admitted to police that her fiancé Joseph Irungu shot himself in her house in an incident investigators believe was a suicide attempt.

According to Maribe, Jowie, as her fiancé is also known, shot himself on his chest following a 'serious' disagreement between them in her house in Lang'ata on the night of September 20, 2018.

Intriguingly, Jowie later claimed in a police statement that he had been shot by 'three thugs' after dropping off Maribe at her house. Police have since questioned the narrative.

DETAINED

Maribe and Jowie are being detained in separate police stations in Nairobi for the gruesome murder of Monica Nyawira Kimani, who was found dead at her Kilimani apartment with her throat slit and her hands tied.

Jowie is the prime suspect in the murder.

The fresh details of the quarrel that led to Jowie shooting himself on the chest is contained in an affidavit sworn by the lead investigator in the murder case.

"That according to the statement from the Respondent (Jacqueline Wanjiru Maribe), the said Joseph Irungu alias Jowie on the night of 20/21st September 2018 at around 1am attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself on the left chest following serious disagreement between the two," the investigator stated in his affidavit.

LINK TO MURDER

Police are yet to provide a link between the Jowie's suicide attempt and Kimani's murder. Neither have they expounded on the reason of the quarrel between Maribe and Jowie.

On Monday, Maribe and a third suspect Brian Kassaine were arraigned before a Kiambu court that ordered their detention for a further 10 days to allow for 'investigations to be completed'.

The Police have also announced they will extract DNA samples from Maribe, information that will help in investigations.