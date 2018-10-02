Nigeria At 58 - What Politicians Say

As Nigeria marks her 58th independence anniversary today, top politicians in the country have congratulated her on the journey so far and have uttered good wishes as well.

While congratulating Nigerians on the occasion of the 58th Independence celebration, President Muhammadu Buhari tweeted via @MBuhari "As we celebrate the 58th Anniversary of our Independence, we know we are on the right path. Although we have our differences, they count for far less than the values, virtues and common aspirations that unite us as a nation. #NigeriaAt58"

The Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki who tweeted via @bukaolasaraki said "I congratulate all Nigerians on the occasion of this year's Independence Day anniversary and pray that our country will continue to exist in peace and unity, with continuous development across the nation. #NigeriaAt58"

Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi state had this to say "We are building a country where everyone is equal, a place where prosperity is shared, and the greatness of our people shines. May we never shift focus on the goal to build a united nation, and find the strength to overcome our common challenges. #HappyIndependenceNG"

"Today, I celebrate our diversity, the entrepreneurial spirit of our young people and our struggle towards prosperity and betterment of our dear nation. We must not forget the sacrifice made by our heroes who have made this day a reality. #HappyIndependenceNG #NigeriaAt58", Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe state tweeted via @HEDankwambo

First lady Aisha Buhari @aishambuhari added "As we celebrate 58 years of nationhood, I pray that the successes we have achieved will be sustained and the dreams of our founding fathers in terms of unity, peace and development will come true. #Nigeriaat58 #IndependenceDay"

