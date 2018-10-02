Nigeria/Libya: Rohr Snubs Nwakali, Calls Musa, Iwobi, 22 Others for Libya

Super Eagles' technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has invited in-form Ahmed Musa and 23 other players for this month's double-take 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Libya's Mediterranean Knights.

Arsenal FC of England forward Alex Iwobi, will return alongside Italy -based duo William Ekong and Olaoluwa Aina. All three missed the 3-0 win over Seychelles in Mahe last month due to injury, but overlooked 2015 U-17 World Cup -winning captain, Kelechi Nwakali for the ties.

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa is the only home -based professional.

China -based forward Odion Ighalo and Russia -based defender Bryan Idowu are also among the pack that has been called to hunt for the six maximum points against Group E leaders Libya in the Matchday 3 and 4 games. Nigeria host the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, 13th October with the return scheduled for the 18,000 -capacity Stade Taïeb Mhiri in the city of Sfax, Tunisia on Tuesday, 16th October.

Also back is effervescent winger Moses Simon, former junior international, Isaac Success, while Italy -based Simeon Nwankwo, who was in Seychelles and scored against Liberia in a friendly last month, was omitted.

Also invited are Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi,

Others are Olaoluwa, Abdullahi Shehu, Semi Ajayi, Bryan Idowu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Ogenyi Onazi, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu, Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho, Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Kalu.