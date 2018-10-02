2 October 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria/Libya: Rohr Snubs Nwakali, Calls Musa, Iwobi, 22 Others for Libya

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Ndidi Wilfred/Twitter
Ndidi Wilfred.
By Wale Ayeni

Super Eagles' technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has invited in-form Ahmed Musa and 23 other players for this month's double-take 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Libya's Mediterranean Knights.

Arsenal FC of England forward Alex Iwobi, will return alongside Italy -based duo William Ekong and Olaoluwa Aina. All three missed the 3-0 win over Seychelles in Mahe last month due to injury, but overlooked 2015 U-17 World Cup -winning captain, Kelechi Nwakali for the ties.

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa is the only home -based professional.

China -based forward Odion Ighalo and Russia -based defender Bryan Idowu are also among the pack that has been called to hunt for the six maximum points against Group E leaders Libya in the Matchday 3 and 4 games. Nigeria host the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, 13th October with the return scheduled for the 18,000 -capacity Stade Taïeb Mhiri in the city of Sfax, Tunisia on Tuesday, 16th October.

Also back is effervescent winger Moses Simon, former junior international, Isaac Success, while Italy -based Simeon Nwankwo, who was in Seychelles and scored against Liberia in a friendly last month, was omitted.

Also invited are Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi,

Others are Olaoluwa, Abdullahi Shehu, Semi Ajayi, Bryan Idowu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Ogenyi Onazi, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu, Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho, Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Kalu.

More on This

Rohr Calls Musa, Onazi, Ekong, 21 Others for Libya

Super Eagles' Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has invited in-form Ahmed Musa and 23 other players for this month's… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.