2 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Libya Can Ruin Your Afcon Plans, Obuh Warns Rohr

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Ndidi Wilfred/Twitter
Ndidi Wilfred.
By Alex Monye

Former Flying Eagles coach, John Obuh has advised the Super Eagles to approach the 2019 African Nations Cup qualifier against Libya seriously, saying the North Africans have the potential to ruin Nigeria's ambition of being in Cameroun next year.

Nigeria will host Libya in the first leg of a double header in Uyo next week with the return leg scheduled for Tunisia on October 16. Obuh noted that the Libyan team are currently having a fine run in the Nation's Cup qualifying series, winning their two games against Seychelles and South Africa, adding they would want add the Eagles to the list to stamp their ticket to the continental fiesta.

He called on Coach Gernot Rohr to brace up for a difficult time with the Libyans, adding that the game could be decided by the narrowest of margins.He warned the players invited for the games against underrating the North Africans, saying the current Libyan team has the capacity to upset the Super Eagles.

"The Eagles should realise that North African teams are tactical and fast with the ball. To stop the Libyans, Eagles coaches must pick the best players without sentiments."The game would be tough for the Eagles, but I believe the Nigeria team would succeed based on the experienced players in the team," he said.

More on This

Rohr Snubs Nwakali, Calls Musa, Iwobi, 22 Others for Libya

Super Eagles' technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has invited in-form Ahmed Musa and 23 other players for this month's… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.