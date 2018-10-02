Nigeria: Libya Can Ruin Your Afcon Plans, Obuh Warns Rohr

Former Flying Eagles coach, John Obuh has advised the Super Eagles to approach the 2019 African Nations Cup qualifier against Libya seriously, saying the North Africans have the potential to ruin Nigeria's ambition of being in Cameroun next year.

Nigeria will host Libya in the first leg of a double header in Uyo next week with the return leg scheduled for Tunisia on October 16. Obuh noted that the Libyan team are currently having a fine run in the Nation's Cup qualifying series, winning their two games against Seychelles and South Africa, adding they would want add the Eagles to the list to stamp their ticket to the continental fiesta.

He called on Coach Gernot Rohr to brace up for a difficult time with the Libyans, adding that the game could be decided by the narrowest of margins.He warned the players invited for the games against underrating the North Africans, saying the current Libyan team has the capacity to upset the Super Eagles.

"The Eagles should realise that North African teams are tactical and fast with the ball. To stop the Libyans, Eagles coaches must pick the best players without sentiments."The game would be tough for the Eagles, but I believe the Nigeria team would succeed based on the experienced players in the team," he said.