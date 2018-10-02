Kenya: ODM MPs Hit Out At Ruto Over Anti-Raila Remarks

Opposition MPs have hit back at Deputy President William Ruto, warning him against dragging the name of their leader Raila Odinga into his own political problems.

Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga), Godfrey Osotsi (nominated) and Kwale Woman Representative Zulekha Hassan also accused Mr Ruto of trying to frustrate the fight against corruption, lifestyle audit and plans for constitutional reforms.

"All these things you are hearing from Mr Ruto are desperate attempts to frustrate the ongoing war against corruption," Mr Osotsi said on behalf of the four who addressed journalists at Parliament Buildings on Monday.

But speaking in Taita Taveta the same day, Mr Ruto criticised the Nasa leader for claiming that the unity deal between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta would end corruption.

GRAFT

Mr Ruto said his opponents should leave the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Judiciary and other government independent institutions to fight the vice.

"The independent institutions are mandated to deal with corrupt government officials. Don't pretend you are the one spearheading the fight against corruption, the constitution is very clear. Our duty as politicians is to plan for development," the DP told a fundraiser at Mwambeta Pefa Church in Voi Constituency.

But Mr Atandi spoke out in defence of his party leader who he said deserves respect.

"Mr Ruto has told us that he used to sell chicken in Eldoret but the Ruto I saw yesterday (Sunday) is like a chicken that has been rained on. Mr Odinga is not in his league and should he continue to disrespect Mr Odinga, we shall take a decision that he will not like."

PRETENSE

Mr Osotsi said the war on corruption has engendered fear among politicians used to receiving money illegally from parastatals.

"Mr Ruto's sole strength as a politician has been his capacity to distribute money whose sources are not clear. We call on the President and Mr Odinga not to be distracted.

"The idea of leaders turning parastatals into cash cows and positioning themselves as generous contributors at fundraisers must end," the nominated MP said.

Mr Ruto however accused Mr Odinga of pretending to be sincere about the Building Bridges Initiative as he undermined efforts to unite the country.

"If their goal is to unite Kenyans why are they bitter when I unite with coastal leaders for development for the Coast and Kenya at large?" he posed and said he will continue discharging his duties as the Deputy President despite criticism by his opponents.

GROWTH

Mr Ruto said criticism would not bring development to poor Kenyans who are yearning for growth to alleviate them.

"I will not stop working on serious issues affecting Kenyans. Let them dwell on propaganda that will not take them anywhere. I will work with leaders who were elected by Kenyans.

"Kenyans made a choice last year and all of us have agreed to work together for development," he said as he ended his five-day tour of Coast. He said he will work closely with President Uhuru Kenyatta on the Big Four Agenda.

"Our politics is development focused. Our main agenda is to empower all Kenyans economically. We are not like those other greedy politicians who waste their time to talk about others," he said at Voi town when addressing residents during the launch of a modern market.

DEVELOPMENT

He said as he endeavoured to boost living standards, his competitors were discussing people.

He was accompanied by Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja and Members of Parliament (MP) Suleiman Dori (Msambweni), Ali wario (Bura), Hashaka Wario (Garsen), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Said Haribae (Galole), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West) and Danson Mwashako (Wundanyi).

Others present were Senators Juma Wario (Tana River), Anuar Toitiptip (Lamu) and Christine Zawadi (Nominated) and MPs Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Shariff Ali (Lamu East) Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta), Michel Kingi (Magarini), Naomi Shaaban (Taveta) and Gertrude Mbeyu (Kilifi).