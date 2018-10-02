Kenya: Job Cuts Loom As Laikipia County Looks to Digital Revenue System

Laikipia County has embarked on automation of revenue collection processes with a view to reducing its workforce and cutting back on expenditure.

The move could see number of workers reduced from the current 1,800 to about 1,400.

According to Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, the move was intended to reduce the wage bill and also streamline the county's workforce.

"We are also moving a step further and from October, traders will now be able to renew their business permits online through a mobile phone application.

"The system will also be used by the more than 1,800 public servants in applying for leave, travel or allowances," he said.

REFORMS

According to the county boss, his administration was reaping the fruits of automated revenue collection system with monthly collection in form of taxes increasing to Sh65 million, a 32 percent rise.

But since taking over from his predecessor Mr Joshua Irungu a year ago, Mr Muriithi has initiated reforms targeting revenue collection and procurement departments.

Upon assuming office, he was confronted with pending bills totalling over Sh1 billion but maintained he would only clear them after the claims are verified.

DIGITAL

Out of the Sh1 billion claimed by various contractors, the ongoing audit has established Sh460 million claims as genuine and so far Sh260 million has been paid out.

His latest initiative is digitisation of administrative systems to reduce paperwork and improve productivity. "This computer-backed system gives me updates on real time. For instance, with a click of a button I can tell you how much has been collected in form of cess at this particular minute and by whom," the governor said during at a press conference.

He said cashless transaction has helped seal loopholes used by corrupt employees in depriving the devolved unit revenue.