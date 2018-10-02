Kenya: Increase in Bribe Enablers Dampens Anti-Graft Battle

Each time you walk into a government office to seek services, be sure to have at least Sh5,000 in your pocket because that is the average that will be demanded of you in bribes.

And if you are seeking a government tender, your starting figure will be in the region of Sh100,000, a survey by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has shown.

In the survey released Monday, which was done between September 18 and October 24, the EACC sampled 5,977 households in Kenya's 47 counties.

A staggering two-thirds of Kenyans interviewed revealed they did not receive government services after failing to pay a bribe.

Those seeking employment, the survey showed, parted with an average of Sh28,606 -- slightly over a quarter of what Kenyans were willing to lose to get a government tender, a lucrative business going by the various reports on plunder and exaggeration of projects costs.

RISE

When Kenyans went to collect a building or construction certificate, they parted with Sh17,611, almost Sh2,000 more than the Sh15,240 they gave as bribes to seek a transfer from their government work stations.

To register a group, pass a driving test, and follow up on pension, Kenyans had to part with an average of Sh10,500, Sh8,649, and Sh7,241 respectively.

Half of those who paid bribes said it was the only way to access the services, with two in 10 saying they paid them to hasten the delivery of the service.

At least 13 per cent told EACC in the month-long survey that they paid the bribe "to avoid problems with authorities".

And while the national average of the bribes Kenyans gave dropped by almost Sh2,000 from 2016, the survey showed that those who paid bribes to obtain services from public offices shot up to 62.2 percent in 2017, from 46 percent the previous year.

PUBLIC SERVICES

Three in 10 Kenyans said that given the opportunity, they would happily engage in corruption. Two in 10 said they had done so in the past.

And while the payment of bribes to access services is a problem, what could be more concerning is that Kenyans are paying for government services.

In the 2017 survey, Kenyans paid Sh6,080 for land rates, Sh2,737 to report a crime or write a statement, Sh3,688 to obtain a death certificate and Sh2,065 to seek relief food or water.

Kenyans had to pay Sh7,241 to follow up on their pension, Sh4,400 to register and collect land title deeds and Sh6,052 to get agricultural extension services.

At the bottom of the services that Kenyans pay for is a Sh200 bribe to apply for the National Social Security Fund card, a PIN number from the Kenya Revenue Authority, with a Sh460 bribe required to get a National Hospital Insurance Fund card.

PENALTY

Eight out of 10 Kenyans who said they had paid a bribe received the service they wanted, with an alarming 93 percent saying they never reported the vice to the authorities.

The huge number of Kenyans not reporting corruption may be due to the fact that of those that reported, six out of 10 of them said no action was taken, with a discouraging 12 percent saying those responsible were warned by their superiors, and an even more disappointing five percent were fired from their jobs.

A first degree-holder, the survey said, was four times more likely to bribe as compared to a Kenyan with no formal education, with an average of Sh11,222 being dished out by the former, and Sh3,954 by the latter.

Those with Master's degree and above were only willing to part with Sh3,694, the third lowest average after those with informal education (Sh2,430) and Sh2,636 that a primary school education holder was willing to part with.

Women, the study showed, are more likely to bribe more, with an average of Sh5,579 against the Sh4,718 average that men were willing to give.