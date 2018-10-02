Kenya: Forget Presidential Ambition, Mombasa MPs Tell Joho

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is headed for a tough time in his backyard following incessant attacks on him by erstwhile allies turned political foes.

A section of legislators from the Coast have been traversing the region and launching scathing attacks against Mr Joho.

The rebellious MPs have been criticising the governor's leadership, saying he does not have what it takes to be the region's kingpin.

Led by Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori, who is the Coast Parliamentary Group chairman, the legislators have lashed out at Mr Joho over his newfound dalliance with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"The only thing he does now is to chest-thump that he can call President Kenyatta at any time. We do not see how your closeness with the President is helping the people. We are not interested in those leaders who have nothing to offer but are only preoccupied with pride," Mr Dori said.

PEACE DEAL

Mr Joho has on several occasions, since he buried the hatchet with President Kenyatta, said his relationship with the President is at its best.

In March 9, ODM party leader Raila Odinga and President Kenyatta made a unity deal to end hostilities that broke out after the acrimonious presidential elections.

Mr Joho, who is a deputy ODM party leader, also reached out to the President and has since said that Coast residents stand to gain from the good rapport.

Nevertheless, Nyali MP Mohammed Ali said they are committed to end Mr Joho's reign.

"We cannot continue to have a government that is being run like a family business. We are not interested in selfish leadership. We will not allow small minds to overrule bigger minds," he said.

PRESIDENCY

Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo said the more than 15 MPs from the region will ensure Deputy President William Ruto takes over from Mr Kenyatta in 2022, but not Mr Joho who has also expressed interest in the post.

"Even if it means sacrificing my political career, so be it. We cannot allow leaders who do not have the interests of the people at heart to lead us," Mr Mbogo said.

The leaders spoke in Kisauni during one of Mr Ruto's stopovers during his Coast tour that ends today.

But Mr Joho said he is not unnerved; his focus is on national politics.

Mr Joho travelled to Migori on Monday to campaign for ODM senatorial candidate Ochilo Ayacko.