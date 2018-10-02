2 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: You Owe Us Sh1.2 Billion, City Hall Tells Kenya Power

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nahashon Musungu

The Nairobi County Government has refuted claims that it owns Kenya Power Sh1 billion in unpaid bills.

In a letter dated October 1 and signed by County Secretary Pauline Kahiga Waititu, the County government argued that Kenya Power owes it Sh347 million.

"The claim from Kenya Power was Sh960 million which the County government disputed," wrote Waititu.

"However, there was a court ruling and the court ordered Kenya Power to be paid Sh540 million. We also want to remind you that the County government had a claim against Kenya Power on wayleave amounting to Sh748 million and sub-station rent amounting to Sh68 million Total claim is 816 million."

"If we are just trading in, the balance will be sh950 mil - sh818 = Sh134 million. So far the County has paid you Sh30 million, leaving a balance of Sh104 million. There was another County government wayleave of Sh451 million, is this is deducted from your bill, then Kenya Power owes the County government Sh347 million."

Mr Waititu's letter follows a week of uncertainty amid reports that City Hall may be plunged into darkness over unpaid electricity bills.

This promoted the power generating company to write to governor Mike Sonko.

Kenya

Why Many Kenyans Don't Report Graft - Survey

Many Kenyans do not report corruption to authorities because they believe or know no action will be taken, a report by… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.