Kenya: You Owe Us Sh1.2 Billion, City Hall Tells Kenya Power

The Nairobi County Government has refuted claims that it owns Kenya Power Sh1 billion in unpaid bills.

In a letter dated October 1 and signed by County Secretary Pauline Kahiga Waititu, the County government argued that Kenya Power owes it Sh347 million.

"The claim from Kenya Power was Sh960 million which the County government disputed," wrote Waititu.

"However, there was a court ruling and the court ordered Kenya Power to be paid Sh540 million. We also want to remind you that the County government had a claim against Kenya Power on wayleave amounting to Sh748 million and sub-station rent amounting to Sh68 million Total claim is 816 million."

"If we are just trading in, the balance will be sh950 mil - sh818 = Sh134 million. So far the County has paid you Sh30 million, leaving a balance of Sh104 million. There was another County government wayleave of Sh451 million, is this is deducted from your bill, then Kenya Power owes the County government Sh347 million."

Mr Waititu's letter follows a week of uncertainty amid reports that City Hall may be plunged into darkness over unpaid electricity bills.

This promoted the power generating company to write to governor Mike Sonko.