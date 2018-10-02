1 October 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bobi Wine's Case Deferred to December 3

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: BobiWine/Facebook
Bobi Wine.
By Julius Ocungi

A lawyer representing Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and 34 others accused of treason has asked the state to present to court, President Museveni's car that was allegedly stoned during Arua Municipality by-election on August 13.

In his submission, Mr Asuman Basalirwa on Monday, told Gulu Magistrate's Court where the accused had appeared that prosecution should be given ample time to prepare all their evidence which includes the alleged stoned car, and present it to court when the trial starts.

This was after the state prosecutor, Mr Julius Ochen told court presided over by Grade One magistrate, Yunus Ndiwalana that they needed more time to gather more evidence against the accused.

"We seek your indulgence that the case be adjourned for three months because we are not sure whether the case will all be investigated. Three months are sufficient enough for state to carry investigation. After the three months, we believe they would have finished the investigation or will be able presenting a relatively knowledgeable part of the matter," Mr Basalirwa said before adding that the accused persons travel from far to attend court and this not only inconveniencing them but also expensive if the matter is adjourned for short period of time.

Mr Basalirwa's pleas to have Bobi Wine's guard Edward Sebuufu alias Eddie Mutwe and Musa Ssenyange, a machine operator, released on bail did not yield fruit.

The magistrate deferred the case to December 3 to enable the state prosecutors to wind up their investigations.

He also ordered the prison authorities to grant Eddie Mutwe and Ssenyange's lawyers access to their clients.

Other suspects include Jinja East MP, Mr Paul Mwiru, Ntungamo Municipality MP, Mr Gerald Karuhanga and a host of other political activists and supporters.

Mr Kharuhanga, Atiku Shaban, Gamba Tumusime and Abola Jane were not present in court but were represented by their sureties and lawyers.

The charges followed the alleged stoning of one of the vehicles used in President Museveni's convoy during Arua Municipality MP by-election in August. Mr Kyagulanyi's driver, Yasin Kawuma, was shot dead on the same day at Pacific Hotel car park in Arua.

More on This

Roads Blocked As Bobi Wine, 34 Others Appear in Gulu Magistrates Court

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine, newly elected Arua Municipality MP Kasiano Wadri and 34… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.