Uganda: Bobi Wine's Case Deferred to December 3

A lawyer representing Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and 34 others accused of treason has asked the state to present to court, President Museveni's car that was allegedly stoned during Arua Municipality by-election on August 13.

In his submission, Mr Asuman Basalirwa on Monday, told Gulu Magistrate's Court where the accused had appeared that prosecution should be given ample time to prepare all their evidence which includes the alleged stoned car, and present it to court when the trial starts.

This was after the state prosecutor, Mr Julius Ochen told court presided over by Grade One magistrate, Yunus Ndiwalana that they needed more time to gather more evidence against the accused.

"We seek your indulgence that the case be adjourned for three months because we are not sure whether the case will all be investigated. Three months are sufficient enough for state to carry investigation. After the three months, we believe they would have finished the investigation or will be able presenting a relatively knowledgeable part of the matter," Mr Basalirwa said before adding that the accused persons travel from far to attend court and this not only inconveniencing them but also expensive if the matter is adjourned for short period of time.

Mr Basalirwa's pleas to have Bobi Wine's guard Edward Sebuufu alias Eddie Mutwe and Musa Ssenyange, a machine operator, released on bail did not yield fruit.

The magistrate deferred the case to December 3 to enable the state prosecutors to wind up their investigations.

He also ordered the prison authorities to grant Eddie Mutwe and Ssenyange's lawyers access to their clients.

Other suspects include Jinja East MP, Mr Paul Mwiru, Ntungamo Municipality MP, Mr Gerald Karuhanga and a host of other political activists and supporters.

Mr Kharuhanga, Atiku Shaban, Gamba Tumusime and Abola Jane were not present in court but were represented by their sureties and lawyers.

The charges followed the alleged stoning of one of the vehicles used in President Museveni's convoy during Arua Municipality MP by-election in August. Mr Kyagulanyi's driver, Yasin Kawuma, was shot dead on the same day at Pacific Hotel car park in Arua.