Uganda: Roads Blocked As Bobi Wine, 34 Others Appear in Gulu Magistrates Court

By Julius Ocungi

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine, newly elected Arua Municipality MP Kasiano Wadri and 34 others are expected to appear in Gulu Magistrate's Court to answer treason charges.

This reporter understands that security is minimal in Gulu District as compared to the first time the suspects appeared in court.

However, all roads leading to court have been blocked by security and traffic diverted at the two junctions leading to court.

Army and police officers were also seen patrolling the streets of Gulu Town.

Other suspects include Jinja East MP, Mr Paul Mwiru, Ntungamo Municipality MP, Mr Gerald Karuhanga, Bobi Wine's guard Edward Sebuufu alias Eddie Mutwe and a host of other political activists and supporters.

The charges followed the alleged stoning of one of the vehicles used in President Museveni's convoy during Arua Municipality MP by-election in August 2018. Mr Kyagulanyi's driver, Yasin Kawuma, was shot dead on the same day at Pacific Hotel car park in Arua.

