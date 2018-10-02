Uganda's Liberation Is Near, Says Bobi Wine

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Robert Kyagulanyi addresses journalists at his home in Magere, Wakiso District.

Kampala — The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has said the liberation of Uganda from the "oppressor" is near, urging countrymen and women to continue with the struggle to achieve it.

"I want to remind Ugandans that our liberation is near, this has all been done to us to intimidate us and other Ugandans. But they should overlook the sufferation we have gone through and keep their eyes on the price... liberation," Mr Bobi Wine said.

"Sooner or later the oppressed shall be free and they should not be scared because the people we are scared of are more scared of us. They should continue asserting that our power is people power," he added.

Bobi Wine made the remarks while addressing journalists at Gulu High Court premises yesterday.

He had appeared before the Grade One magistrate Yunus Ndiwalana on charges of treason slapped on him and 34 others for allegedly stoning the presidential car in Arua Municipality in August.

The Arua Municipality MP, Mr Kasaino Wadri, Jinja East MP Paul Mwiru, former Makindye East MP Mike Mabikke, among others, also appeared in court.

The case was, however, adjourned to December 3 after the State prosecutor, Mr Julius Ochen, asked for more time to finalise the inquiry into the matter.

Mr Asuman Basalirwa, the defence lawyer, told court earlier that the State had failed to present sufficient evidence pinning the accused and prayed that it would be in best interest to adjourn the case to three months to enable them carry investigation.

He also prayed to court to order for the release of the accused persons, phones and IPad belonging to Mr Bobi Wine, Mr Mwiru, MP Gerald Karuhanga and Mr Wadri alleging that the exhibits are being used by SFC soldiers to "ensnare" people close to them.

Access to the detained

Mr Basalirwa asked court to grant order for easy access by lawyers representing Bobi Wine's body guard Eddie Mutwe and Mr Musa Ssenyange, a machine operator. Both Mutwe and Ssenyange are being detained at Gulu Central Prison on remand for treason charges.

He also asked for the release of Bobi Wine's and Wadri's vehicles that are at Arua Central Police station.

The magistrate in his verdict concurred with the defence lawyers adding that the three month period is enough for the State to carryout investigation.

He ordered the prison authorities to grant access to lawyers of the accused who are on remand at Gulu Central Prison and also tasked the Criminal Investigations and the Intelligence Directorate commander for Gulu and Arua districts to show court the status of the aforementioned exhibits.

Speaking to Daily Monitor in an interview, Mr Wadri said they are giving the State the benefit of doubt within the three months and hope to see justice prevail.

"If they cannot within the next six months complete the investigation of the matter and refer us to High Court for trial, then the case falls along the way. We ask the State to speed up its investigation," Mr Wadri said.