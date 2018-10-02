Namibia: Hawks Take the Lead in Franchise T20 Competition

The King Price Hawks took the early lead in the Franchise T20 competition which kicked off in Windhoek over the weekend.

After four matches they are still unbeaten and lead the log on 17 points, well ahead of NIS Bulldogs who are second on 10 points. The Bulldogs have won two of their four matches, the same as the Xco Leopards who are third on eight points, while the MR247 Warthogs who are still looking for their first win, are bottom of the log.

JP Kotze, Pikky Ya France, Michau du Preez and Nicholaas Scholtz have been the Hawks' stand-out batsmen so far.

On Saturday, Ya France top-scored 53 off 48 balls in their six-wicket victory over the Warthogs, while Dian Neethling added 39 and Scholtz 26.

The Warthogs scored 151 off their 20 overs (Hendrik van der Walt top scored with 60 off 47 balls), but the Hawks comfortably reached the target for the loss of only four wickets.

Against the Leopards, the Hawks once again won by six wickets after scoring 183 for four wickets in reply to the Leopards' total of 180/4.

This time Du Preez top-scored with 72 off 47 balls, while Ya France added 50 off 36 balls.

Danie van Schoor top-scored for the Leopards with 72 off 54 balls, while Matthew de Gouveia added 54 off 33 balls.

On Sunday, the Hawks beat the Bulldogs by six wickets.

The Bulldogs scored 176/6 off their 20 overs, with Ramon Wilmot scoring 38 and Nicol Loftie-Eaton 34, but the Hawks easily reached the target after a great innings by Kotze, who scored 82 off only 32 balls, which included eight fours and seven sixes.

The Hawks also beat the Warthogs by seven wickets on Sunday.

The Warthogs scored 176/3 off their 20 overs, with Malan Kruger scoring 48, but the Hawks hauled them in with Nicolaas Scholtz leading the way.

He scored 84 not out off only 42 balls (8x4, 5x6) while Dian Neethling added 49 off 31 balls.

Joshuan Julies of the Bulldogs, is however the only batsman to have scored a century on the opening weekend of the competition.

He scored 114 off only 51 balls (10x4, 7x6) to help the Bulldogs to a massive 96-run win.

Other batsmen who shone last weekend include Lohan Louwrens, who scored 81 off 62 balls (6x4, 3x6) for the Leopards in their seven-wicket victory against the Warthogs, and Ewald Steenkamp, who scored 62 off 52 balls for the Bulldogs in their 40-run victory against the Warthogs.

The competition continues on 20 October while the final will be held on 21 October.