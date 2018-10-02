Namibia: Ambunda a Catalyst for AC Growth

Paulus Ambunda's landmark third world title victory in Singapore on Saturday should be the yardstick for his younger compatriots to aspire to, his trainer Immanuel 'AC' Moses says.

The 38-year-old Ambunda also became the oldest Namibian to win a world championship when he outclassed Muhamad Ridhwan to capture the vacant IBO super bantamweight title, which he initially held in 2015 before losing it to Mexican Moises Flores the following year.

The decorated former Rock turned El Jesus, who also previously held the WBO bantamweight strap, showed no signs of slowing down against a fighter eight years his junior on Saturday.

Moses revealed how Ambunda battled personal demons to get himself in shape and in the right frame of mind for the fight.

"There was a time he wanted to give up. But we sat down, and talked openly about everything. We pushed him a bit, but also told him to fight only if he wants to," Moses said of Ambunda's journey back to the top.

"We talked about his lifestyle. He had to change his mindset, so we made him comfortable. It's more than being physically fit. So, we prepared in a different way from what he's used to," he continued.

"We are a good team. We share the same vision. From the boxers, to the trainers, and everyone involved in AC Boxing Academy."

That meticulous preparation paid off handsomely, with the seasoned Ambunda's skills shining through, as he effortlessly controlled the contest, much to the detriment of the home favourite and his 5 000-strong support base.

"I want to thank my team for helping me prepare for this fight. We prepared very well for this fight, and now we are shining again," he acknowledged.

While Moses and co did their part in rousing Ambunda's motivation for the sport, they now hope his success will inspire African Connection Boxing and Fitness Academy's promising youngsters.

"Namibia has lots of potential champs. Some of them are at AC Boxing Academy. They need heroes and someone to motivate them. That's one of the reasons we got Ambunda to be training with us," said Moses, who believes Ambunda's title win will fast-track the new boxing establishment's ambitions.

"He was already a big deal because he won two world titles before, plus the continental and international belts.

"But now, the boys at the gym will be rubbing shoulders with a current world champion. There are lots of kids at the gym. It's a big boost for these young boys.

"This win is not about Imms' gym. It's the nation's gym. I just run it," Moses said. "But it's a huge achievement for us to have a world champion just six months after opening. We hope to do our part in promoting and developing Namibian boxing."