Tanzania: Celeb Buzz - Wedding Bells for Bahati's Ex-Crush

Bahati's crush, Elizabeth 'Lulu' Michael, is getting married to media mogul Majizzo.

Majizzo and Lulu have dated for four years.

Lulu was recently in the news for the wrong reasons after being found guilty of murdering ex-boyfriend actor Steven Kanumba in a case that had dragged on for five years and sentenced to a two-year jail term in 2017.

However, she appealed the sentence and was allowed to serve the remaining jail term outside prison as community service and has been leading a low-key life ever since then.

Lulu was and is still considered the Bongo movie princess. She became an instant sensation on television from the age of five.

Her talent was nurtured from her involvement in the Kaole Sanaa Group in the early 2000s. The group also had Kanumba and perhaps that is where they built the acquaintance that later became a relationship.

For her acting prowess, she has scooped many awards including carrying the day in the "best movie in Africa" category at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards in Lagos in 2016.

Such a feat has eluded many of her compatriots in the Bongo movie industry.

DATED FOR MANY YEARS

Majizzo proposed to Lulu during a party he had organised for his three children. The children include a daughter he sired with Hamisa Mobetto, who is also Diamond Platnumz' baby mama.

In a video that has since gone viral, the E FM radio and TV E founder and CEO proposed to a shocked Lulu broke down in tears and said words failed her.

"Sikuwa nafahamu chochote. Namshukuru tu Mungu sina hata lingine la kuongea. Namshukuru kwa kunichagua na ninampenda (I had no idea it would happen. I thank God. I don't have anything more to say. I thank him for choosing me and I love him)," Lulu said.

The Bongo actress once drove Kenyan gospel musician Bahati crazy with love. Before he met Diana, 23-year old Bahati had a crush on Lulu which he made public during an interview with Mambo Mseto Radio show:

"Nikieza mpata Lulu Elizabeth Michael ni kama nitakuwa nimetulia kabisaaa. Mtaacha kusikia niko single. Siwezi mind, Millard Ayo akileta stori za bongo mwambie nimemtuma apeleke hiyo barua kwa Elizabeth."

(If it was possible for me to get Lulu Elizabeth Michael, I would settle down for good. You will not hear that I'm single again. Tell Millard Ayo- popular Tanzanian blogger- that I have sent him to tell Elizabeth that.)

Elizabeth did hear his message after it went viral but she did not give him the time of day.

Well, both have moved on now. Bahati is happily married and Elizabeth will soon walk down the aisle.