Uganda: Major Lazer Set for Kampala Concert

Electronic dance music group Major Lazer is set to perform in Kampala on October 8 at Sheraton hotel.

The event will be the highlight of the rebrand of sponsors Club Pilsener, and will also be the group's last leg of their African tour that includes performances in Nigeria, Malawi, Ethiopia and Kenya, among others.

So, you have probably come across their popular music on television, radio or even at a hangout. Major Lazer hits such as Particula, Lean On, Cold Water, Light It Up and Sua Cara are some of their most popular, worldwide.

For one, Lean On has been viewed by over two billion people on YouTube alone. The group includes producer Diplo, and DJs Jillionaire and Walshy Fire. In their music and videos, the trio normally takes a back seat and often features a guest artiste to do the vocals.

However, what they lack in attention is more than made up for by their ability to create music that cuts across all divides. Most of their music is fused with an ear-catching mix of dancehall rhythms, synthesizers, and powerful chords.

"Club is rebranding with a new Refresh Your Beat campaign and this concert is testament of our commitment to keep our resolve fresh and never let our beat dull," Robert Nsibirwa, Club's brand manager, said.

The Major Lazer concert will feature Apass, Fik Fameica, Beenie Gunter, DJs RPM, BeeKay and Silverback, as well as DJ Effafrozilla from Angola.