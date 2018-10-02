Namibia: Khomas Nampol, Revivals Top Volleyball Clubs

Khomas Nampol and Revivals Volleyball Clubs were crowned the top men and women's volleyball clubs in Namibia when they won the Bank Windhoek NVF Cup finals in Windhoek over the weekend.

In the men's final, Khomas Nampol overcame stiff resistance from Six Stars VC to win 3-1, while Revivals beat NDF 3-0 in the women's final.

With the victory, Khomas Nampol proved that they are undoubtedly Namibia's top men's club. It was the second successive year that they had won the men's title, while they have now won it on five occasions over the past six years.

Six Stars Volleyball Club provided stiff resistance, especially in a thrilling marathon first set which went down to the wire before Six Stars clinched it 31-29.

Khomas Nampol, however, regrouped and their experience showed as they won the next three sets, 25-16, 25-13 and 25-19 to clinch the title.

Despite having the support of most of the fans, the underdogs Six Stars' cause was not helped by their lack of players, as they only had one substitute on the bench and they visibly tired towards the end.

Stand out players for Khomas Nampol included centre blocker Clemence Hamutenya, spiker Rehabeam Hengari and setter Francis Handili.

Utility player Joseph Amakali said they deserved to win the title.

"We were not properly warmed up which allowed Six Stars to take the first set, but after that we were always in charge. However, it was a good performance by Six Stars who proved that they were not there by chance and deserved their place in the final," he said.

"It feels great to win the title again, but its clear that the competition is getting tougher each year," he added.

In the third place play-off, Nampower Volleyball Club of Windhoek beat Eleven Warriors of Grootfontein 3-0.

The women's final between Revivals and NDF VC was a close affair, but Revivals eventually won it 3-0.

The first set could have gone either way, before Revivals clinched it 25-23, while they won the next two sets 25-20 and 25-21 to win the title.

It was the second time in three years that Revivals had won the title, while they also took revenge against NDF, who had beaten them in the Central Volleyball Association Championship final earlier this year.

Players who stood out for Revivals included their two spikers Noko Kambatuku and Elina Veijo.

In the third place play-off, Oshana Nampol beat Oshikoto Nampol 3-0.

Khomas Nampol and Revivals each received a floating trophy, gold medals and a first prize of N$10 000, while the runners up each received N$8 000 and silver medals, and the third-placed sides N$6 000 and bronze medals.

The tournament comprised the top teams from all five of the Namibia Volleyball Federation's affiliated associations and allowed the teams to battle it out for a chance to represent Namibia at the annual Zone VI Club Championships in Durban, South Africa later this year.

During the tournament's road to the finals, a total of 12 male and eight female teams competed in the group stage round in Rundu in August.