Namibia: Amend the Constitution - Former Presidents

Former Presidents Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba called for a referendum to amend the Constitution to address land ownership inequalities.

Both Nujoma and Pohamba said this when they addressed the ongoing second national land conference that opened in Windhoek yesterday.

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) last month said previously advantaged people, including non-Namibians, own 70% of private freehold land. Whites own 67,1% of private freehold land, while other previously advantaged groups owned 3%. The government owns 14% of the total land in the freehold area.

The government has acquired 549 farms measuring over three million hectares at a cost of N$1,8 billion, while information provided by the land reform ministry shows that only about 5 300 beneficiaries have been resettled since the inception of the land reform programme.

Nujoma and Pohamba said amending the Constitution, especially the property rights provision, would give the government power to accelerate the land reform programme in the country.

Referring to statistics about previously advantaged people owning 70% of the land, Nujoma said that trend was not sustainable, and should "no longer be allowed to continue by the current generation".

He said there was an urgent need to amend the property rights provided for by Article 16 of the Constitution, through a referendum, to address land ownership in the country.

"We need as Namibians to unite and work together and adopt severe, comprehensive and sustainable agrarian land reform to address the massive imbalances of land ownership in Namibia," Nujoma said, adding that the state should own the land.

The founding President said the first step should be a review of some of the constitutional provisions to address the land ownership issue.

"For this reason, the Constitution of the Republic needs to be amended through a referendum. It is only through this way that the state can own the entire land in the country, including agricultural, commercial land," Nujoma stated.

He said the referendum should also give direction to the government to take over all land, including "commercial agricultural land" in the country on behalf of the state.

Nujoma urged the land conference to pass a resolution to bar foreign ownership of commercial land in Namibia, and that "mechanisms should be put in place to speed up the expropriation of land belonging to absentee landlords without compensation".

He also rejected the notion that the expropriation of white-owned farmland would collapse the economy, saying there "is no truth to this claim, and it should be rejected as any change in this regard will not compromise food security and economic growth in the country".

Pohamba also said some articles in the Constitution such as articles 16, 100 and 131 should be reviewed through "established legal channels and procedures, including the holding of a referendum".

"Twenty-eight years after independence, massive inequality still exists in the ownership and distribution of land. This is partly attributed to the inconsistencies in Articles 16, 100 and 131 of the Namibian Constitution," he stressed.

Pohamba said amending the Constitution was necessary because the current land reform programme, which uses the willing-buyer, willing-seller principle, has failed.

He added that the rationale behind this approach was to ensure a smooth, orderly and peaceful implementation of the land reform programme.

"However, I have observed that since the adoption of the "willing-buyer, willing-seller" principle, previously advantaged commercial farmers have been and continue to offer land to the government at inflated prices," he said.

The former President challenged the delegates to find solutions for the implementation of the Communal Land Reform Act, 2002 (Act 5 of 2002) and related regulations which contain many challenges.

On the expropriation of farmland, Pohamba said the land should be expropriated with fair compensation, which can only apply to structures erected on the land, but the land itself should not be paid for.

Pohamba said all land must belong to the state, and that the state must enter into long and short-term lease agreements with those currently occupying the land.

"I propose that agricultural (commercial) farmland owned by foreigners and absentee landlords be expropriated with just compensation on developmental capital invested therein, and be transferred to the state, the owner of the land," he continued.

Pohamba advised that Namibians must also reject the issue of ancestral land for restitution because it was not "in the best interest of the country, and could be counter-productive".

He said this issue which saw several groups withdrawing from the land conference should not be entertained as it could lead to problems.

"I want to caution that given the complexities of the matter and the fluid historical and anthropological considerations, interchanging patterns of land use by different communities in our country, and overlapping jurisdictions, going down that road could have unintended negative consequences and lead to divisions, tensions and civil strife".

"It is unfortunate that this topic has been included on the agenda for discussion. However, I call on the participants to approach this topic with an open mind, and come up with a resolution that will be in the best interest of the country. I took note of the consensus reached at the first land conference in 1991 on ancestral rights. I, therefore, propose that ancestral land claims be rejected," he noted.

"It is, therefore, my hope that this conference will give an account on the status of the implementation of the 24 consensus resolutions adopted by the 1991 land conference," Pohamba said.

He added that the land question should not only be a critical subject to landless Namibians, but also to patriotic and peace-loving Namibians.