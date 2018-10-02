2 October 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zdf Dismisses Fake Private Media Reports

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Zimbabwe Defence forces Director of Public Relations, Colonel Overson Mugwisi (file photo).
By Elita Chikwati

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has dismissed allegations by the private media claiming its members were abusing citizens.

The false reports also seek to tarnish the ZDF's good name.

The stories claimed ZDF members were abusing vendors during an operation to rid the Harare Central Business District of illegal traders as part of the fight against cholera.

The reports further claimed opposition party members were being terrorised.

In a statement yesterday, ZDF Director of Public Relations, Colonel Overson Mugwisi dismissed the allegations as outrageous and false.

"Negative sentiments being peddled by some sections of the media against the ZDF are completely outrageous and untrue. The objective of such negative reporting is to misinform the public and tarnish the image of the ZDF.

"The public are therefore urged to ignore such malicious messages, which in our view are meant to attract the attention of the Commission of Inquiry assigned by His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to investigate the post-election violence that resulted in the unfortunate deaths of six people," he said.

Col Mugwisi said examples of the negative sentiments included comments in the Daily News of September 25, 2018 under the headline "Concerns Grow over Human Rights Violations".

The comments insinuated that the ZDF members dressed in ZRP uniform were beating up vendors in Harare.

"It should be noted that the ZDF has no role or any anticipated deployments in the on-going local authority vendor restriction exercise in Harare.

"In a NewsDay story of 13 September, 2018; "Rogue Soldier Terrorising Residents in Chitungwiza", the alleged soldier was not identified in the story and as far as we are aware, no such report was made either to the Zimbabwe Republic Police or the ZDF," he said.

Zimbabwe

Govt Re-Introduces Foreign Currency Accounts

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya was curiously silent on Bond Notes as he delivered his monetary policy… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.