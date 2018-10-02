Nigeria: APC Governorship Primaries in Zamfara Suspended Indefinitely Unless... - Yari

Gusau — Governor Abdulaziz Yari has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in Zamfara state would be suspended indefinitely unless the party's national committee followed the documented guidelines for the conduct of exercise.

Addressing a press conference in Gusau on Monday, Governor Yari said the exercise would not hold any time until the committee constituted by the national headquarters of the party or the party itself have checked some infractions surrounding the conduct of the exercise.

"As a leader of the party in the state and the chief security officer of the state, I'm telling all the stakeholders that the election slated for tommorow 2nd of October will not hold and we don't know when it will hold.

"The committee sent by the stakeholders has grossly violated the 20-page document containing the party's guidelines for the election, therefore there would be no election until the committee is ready to work with the document," he added.

Governor Yari further explained that the guidelines said that only a registered member of the party is eligible to vote and the party ward chairman and his secretary should participate in the process but the the committee jetisonned the provision for reason best known to them.

"I am one of the founding fathers of this party and I worked hard for its success.There is going to be a bloodshed tomorrow if the election is held in that way and and I'm the one to provide security for the peaceful conduct of the exercise," he fumed.

There was a tensed atmosphere in the state after the primary election was shifted several times. Women had earlier held protest over the delay in the commencement of the election.

Earlier, the committee for the election led by Dr. Abubakar Fari briefed the newsmen on their preparation for the election tomorrow shortly after the stakeholders' meeting at the headquarters of the state police command.