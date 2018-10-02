Nigeria: Niger Governor Grants State Pardon to 287 Prisoners

Minna — Not less than 287 inmates serving various jail terms across the prisons in Niger state were yesterday granted pardon by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in the spirit of Nigeria's 58th Independence Day anniversary.

Out of the inmates, six who were on the death row and those "convicted and kept in prison" were granted "unconditional pardon," while 20 others serving death sentences had their jail terms "commuted to various prison terms"

Forty other inmates were discharged while government would undertake the payment of fines imposed on 221 prisoners which they could not pay to facilitate their release from confinement.

Bello directed the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and the State Council on the Prerogative of Mercy to " to give effect to the pronouncements".

In a message to the people of the state to commemorate Nigeria's 58th independence anniversary, Bello said the gesture was in the spirit of the season and in accordance with the powers vested in him by section 212 of the 1999 constitution(as amended).

Bello told the people of the state that his administration remained "resolute and focused to work for the progress and development of the state in line with the visions of our nationalists who fought for the liberation and sovereignty of the country".

He added that the state government would remain committed to "good governance for the collective good of the people which is why the administration has challenged opportunistic tendencies, corrupt practices and mismanagement in governance".

"We are committed to making our state better than yesterday so that tomorrow will be more comfortable for ourselves and the next generation" he added.

Bello urged the people to resist any "overt or covert attempt by individuals and or groups to cause disharmony in the state," adding that politicians should also play the game according the rules by avoiding acts of disturbance that could infringe on the right of others.