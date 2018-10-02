2 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: ASUU Wants Govt to Resume Negotiation On 2009 Agreement

By Gabriel Enogholase

Benin — ACADEMIC Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has called on the Federal Government to resume renegotiation with the union on the 2009 agreement over the decay in public universities or face industrial action.

The union also accused the Federal Government of disregard for the agreements it reached with the union in 2013 and 2017, as well as the failure to pay the arrears of shortfall in salaries, even after the presidential initiative on continuous audit verification.

Addressing journalists in Benin, Edo State, the Benin Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Professor Fred Esumeh, lamented that the Federal Government had failed to release the operational licence of the Nigeria University Pension Management Company to serve as a pension fund administrator for staff, as contained in the 2017 Memorandum of Action.

Esumeh also described the seven percent allocation to education in the 2018 budget, as against the 26 percent recommended by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, as a clear testimony of the scornful attitude of government towards the sector.

His words: "More than 14 months after, renegotiation broke down over the antics of chairman of government renegotiation team and his attitude to impose his views.

"He thinks university education should be driven by market principles of trading-in and purchasing, likened to commercialisation of higher education."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

