2 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Fire Guts 7 Vehicles Along Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Fire fighters putting out fire from an articulated vehicle (file photo).

A petrol tanker spilled its content along the Lagos-Badagry road between Barracks and Onireke in Ojo Local Government area of Lagos in the early hours of Tuesday causing a fire outbreak that consumed seven vehicles.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inferno, which began at about 5.00 a. m, destroyed the contents of a Mack trailer conveying crates of drinks from Intercontinental Breweries.

The fire gutted a station wagon Peugeot car, one Space bus, a Toyota Hummer jeep, a Mazda bus, a container conveying food products from Delta and an empty Mack trailer

Mr Ja'faru Anka, a Senior Marshall Inspector of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), told NAN that he arrived at the scene few minutes after the fire started.

He said that seven vehicles were gutted by the fire, but no life was lost.

"I arrived at the scene few minutes after 5.o0 a.m. and as you can see, I am working with my team to clear up terrific traffic build up.

An Army officer at the Ojo Barracks, who preferred to be anonymous, also said that the fire outbreak started by 5.00 a.m, while he was preparing for duty.

He said that the attention of the fire service was drawn to the situation and some fire fighters were there, but ran out of water.

He said that they were still expecting more response from the fire service.

Some residents, who spoke with NAN, bemoaned the state of the road, which they said, had caused more harm than good to users.

Mr Folorunsho Dada, a resident of Onireke, said that apart from the fire outbreak, the road had caused untold hardship to commuters.

"Just imagine in front of an Army barracks, there is no access road and this is the situation from the beginning of Alakija and even down to Agbara; this fire outbreak started around 5.00 a. m when that tanker spilled its content on the road and left through another route," he said.

More on This

Vehicles Razed in Lagos Tanker Fire

Several vehicles got burnt in the early hours of Tuesday after a tanker was razed by fire in Lagos. Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.