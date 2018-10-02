2 October 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ekiti APC Aspirants Defy Oshiomhole, Adopt Indirect Primary

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Victor Ogunje

Ado-Ekiti — Aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) inEkiti State, yesterday, protested against the adoption of indirect system for the conduct of National and State Assembly primaries that would hold today.

In what could be described as a confrontation with the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee of the APC , the State Working Committee of the party, yesterday agreed to adopt indirect option for the primary election to select candidates for the 2019 elections.

The NWC had last week released the guidelines for the conduct of the primaries in all the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory and direct primary was specifically slated for Ekiti .

But the party's SWC in the state at its emergency meeting held yesterday, took a decision that ran contrary to what the Oshiomhole-led NWC had directed , by opting for indirect system .

A statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, cited security challenges to justify the action.

The statement reads: "The Ekiti State APC had unanimously adopted indirect primary for the conduct of state and national assembly primaries scheduled for October 2, 3 and 4, respectively.

"This decision was taken in line with the party's constitution and having considered the security challenges of the state presently".

Ajayi said the motion for the adoption of indirect was moved by an ex-officio member, Mr. Akinleye Michael and seconded by the party's Chairman in Oye Council, Mr. Olumide Adeyanju.

Nigeria

President Under Fire Over Independence Day Speech

President Muhammadu Buhari's independence anniversary speech was a litany of false claims and promises, the Peoples… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.