Nigeria: Ekiti APC Aspirants Defy Oshiomhole, Adopt Indirect Primary

Ado-Ekiti — Aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) inEkiti State, yesterday, protested against the adoption of indirect system for the conduct of National and State Assembly primaries that would hold today.

In what could be described as a confrontation with the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee of the APC , the State Working Committee of the party, yesterday agreed to adopt indirect option for the primary election to select candidates for the 2019 elections.

The NWC had last week released the guidelines for the conduct of the primaries in all the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory and direct primary was specifically slated for Ekiti .

But the party's SWC in the state at its emergency meeting held yesterday, took a decision that ran contrary to what the Oshiomhole-led NWC had directed , by opting for indirect system .

A statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, cited security challenges to justify the action.

The statement reads: "The Ekiti State APC had unanimously adopted indirect primary for the conduct of state and national assembly primaries scheduled for October 2, 3 and 4, respectively.

"This decision was taken in line with the party's constitution and having considered the security challenges of the state presently".

Ajayi said the motion for the adoption of indirect was moved by an ex-officio member, Mr. Akinleye Michael and seconded by the party's Chairman in Oye Council, Mr. Olumide Adeyanju.