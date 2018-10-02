Nigeria: Still Searching After 58 Years!

opinion

Nigeria at 58: What Politicians say

October 1st, Independence Day marks the date in 1960 when the Nigerian nation parted ways from its creator, the British colonialists. In recent years there have been increasingly less exuberant celebrations on this date. Although it's right to honour those who made sacrifices to win self-determination, the truth is that since independence misery, confusion, and uncertainty about the future have grown rather than decreased. From the dizzying heights of being a respected front runner in international affairs, Nigeria the "Giant of Africa" has become a laughing-stock and its citizens the object of scorn and ridicule worldwide. It's now normal for government to declare that independence celebrations should be "low-keyed".

Given the appalling circumstances in which citizens are confronted with insecurity, poor health and educational facilities, infrastructural collapse, political chicanery and bleak financial fortunes, lavish celebrations would indeed be totally inappropriate. Nigeria's two main achievements since independence have been remaining united, and becoming one of the world's poorest nations in terms of number of citizens living below the international poverty line!

Once upon a time Nigerians were renowned as happy people with smiling faces and zest for life. In spite of oil wealth and 58 years of self-governance, young Nigerians of today are less happy, optimistic or patriotic than their parents were at their age. Post-independence economic stagnation has reduced employment opportunities and prospects for a good life. This can hardly be said to be progress. Nigeria's incapacity to stimulate national growth through encouraging indigenous expertise, innovation and youthful enterprise is a result of intellectual backwardness bred by the all too frequently tinkered with educational system.

Paradoxically countless young Nigerians have invented life-changing products, but they are those either born or educated, outside their ancestral land. It's shameful that since independence no Nigerian invention worthy of note has increased the well-being of the generality of its citizens. This task has been left to imports from China! The Nigerian economy continues rely on import consumption instead of local production even though it's common knowledge that nations with little productive capacity can never master their own destiny. The real failure of governance in Nigeria since independence is the contrast between the nation's sickening deprivations and rampant poverty, and the mindboggling wealth in the hands of the politically connected few.

The latest "solution" to socio-economic development is the fad for Chinese loans. Normally when nations "borrow", the money is used to put citizens to work, and stimulate the economy. Under China's terms they bring workers to do the job, collect the money and repatriate it, leaving Nigeria indebted to refund money which hasn't benefitted their economy. Government is simply mortgaging the nation's future. After 58 years, Government's unending infatuation with employing foreigners for the most mundane routine tasks such as constructing and maintaining roads, illustrates little understanding of the true meaning of national development. An economy based upon consumption of imports and foreign expertise can never achieve true development. Nigeria continues to acquire but not develop.

All the most popular wines and champagnes for high tables are imported, while citizens continue to brew local gin! Equipment and machinery acquired from overseas can't be maintained properly. Nigeria has also regressed socially. Compassion which used to be an integral part of local cultures has been jettisoned in favour of amassing wealth for the sole purpose of obscene public display! With trillions of Naira in the hands of ostentatious elites, Nigeria looks shamefully to foreign donors for handouts to end the polio scourge and donations of insecticide impregnated mosquito nets to prevent killer malaria. After 58 years the environment continues to be degraded daily. In addition to oil pollution and toxic exhaust emissions, Nigeria imports e-waste. Undisposed garbage litters the landscape, and the scourge of non-biodegradable plastic commonly referred to as "cellofeen" is left unchecked.

The political scene shows little signs of maturing. Nigerians still celebrate "victories" from election rigging, and the resultant foolery and mediocrity in governance. Sycophancy and carpet crossing are rife because political leadership is characterised by a lack of principles. At State level, White Elephant projects are still fêted, while at Federal level policies which turn the nation into global servants are eulogised. Expectedly Government officials will engage in a lot of backslapping and self-aggrandising speeches but Independence Day should really be a time for sober reflection. The way things are going Nigerians will continue to vote with their feet to leave the country. The import dependent economy begs the question; "why celebrate independence in a totally dependent nation?" For decades "potential" has been touted as Nigeria's biggest asset. Real and not imaginary change is required fulfil this potential otherwise national development will be an illusion and the nation will still be searching for it 58 years' from now!