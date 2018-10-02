Nigeria: Gun Shots Disrupt Committee's Meeting With Ogun APC Guber Aspirants

Abeokuta — The Chairman of the National Committee of APC on Ogun Governorship primaries, Muhammad Indabawa (Middle), Ogun State APC Chairman, Derin Adebiyi (R) and a member of the committee at meeting held last night with six APC guber aspirants in Abeokuta.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) eight-man national committee for the Ogun State governorship primaries led by Muhammad Indabawa has concluded its meeting with six aspirants battling for the ruling party's governorship ticket in the state.

The meeting ended abruptly following a sporadic shooting by suspected political thugs outside the main hall of Mitros Residence, Ibara GRA in Abeokuta, venue of the meeting.

Barely 10 minutes after the meeting began, suspected thugs from various camps had charged the atmosphere and created some tension before they went into shooting spree intermittently.

Journalists who were waiting for the outcome of the meeting scampered for safety.

Our correspondent could not ascertain the thugs' mission as of the time of this report.

Amidst the panic that engulfed the venue, the meeting was put off as the aspirants left one after the other.

Among those at the meeting are Jimi Lawal, Bimbo Ashiru, Senator Gbenga Kaka, Dapo Abiodun, Abayomi Hunye and Governor Ibikunle Amosun's choice candidate, Adekunle Akinlade.

The party's state chairman alongside members of the national committee and party stakeholders had arrived at 10:40pm and kicked-off the meeting immediately.

Also at the meeting are the Secretary to Ogun State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, state executive of APC led by the Chairman, Derin Adebiyi.

Our correspondent recalls that the primary earlier slated for Sunday but it was later postponed to Monday.

The committee members, however, did not arrive until 7pm on Monday.

In his brief address, Indabawa, a retired Commissioner of Police, blamed the late arrival on logistics.

He said the committee deemed it fit to meet all the aspirants ahead of the governorship primaries.

The Committee Chairman sought for cooperation of aspirants and stakeholders to ensure a hitch-free electoral exercise.

Shortly after the address, the SSG asked journalists to step out "to allow the committee and aspirants concentrate on the family meeting."