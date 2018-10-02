Kenya: Nairobi Businessman Loses Sh89m in Tender Fraud

A city businessman has lost nearly Sh89 million in a scheme involving fake tender deals.

Mr Idris Ahmed Buro parted with millions of shillings after a cartel that allegedly operates within government offices used fake letters and Local Purchase Order to award him tenders.

According to documents seen by the Nation, Mr Buro was awarded three tenders that amount to Sh230 million.

In one tender he was required to supply Panolin Hydraulic Lubricant to the government printer at a cost of Sh74.5 million.

In the other two he was asked to supply 797 laptops to the ICT ministry at Sh125.9 million and software at Sh28.7 million.

SUSPECTS

Four suspects have been charged in relation to the fraud and their case will be mentioned on Monday next week at Kiambu Law Courts.

Mr George Ochieng' Onyango, Ms Mercy Wahiga Wanjiku, Mr Jackson Kiharo Mwondi and Mr David Mapili are said to have obtained Sh88.8 million from Mr Buro.

On his affidavit, Mr Buro said one of the suspects introduced himself as the acting head of procurement at the ICT ministry. "I would even meet him at the ministry's offices on either the 9th or 10th floor," he said.

Through his company, Naliye Agency, the businessman said he ordered computers from China which he delivered to the ministry, but was asked to take them to a store in Hurlingham.

PHONE SCAM

Kasarani police station director of Criminal Investigations Douglas Chikanda, said they have also impounded vehicles that might have been acquired using the money received from Mr Buro.

The cars include a Ford Ranger double cabin and a V8 Land Cruiser which he described as "brand new".

Mr Mapili also faces similar cases and last year he was charged at the Kibera Law Courts with conning a businessman 200 iPhones worth Sh30 million.

Mr Mapili allegedly duped the businessman that the phones were to be supplied to delegates during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development summit.