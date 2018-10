The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has rescheduled governorship primaries in Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa states.

APC acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena, said Lagos governorship primary would hold today, Tuesday, October 2, 2018, while Enugu and Adamawa governorship primaries would come up on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

Nabena added that the mode of primaries for Enugu and Adamawa states had also been changed from indirect to direct.