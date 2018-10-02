2 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Meets Tinubu Over Ambode

By Ismail Mudashir

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa.

The meeting, a State House source said, was held at the residence of the President. Issues discussed included the ongoing primaries of the APC.

The meeting held behind closed door had in attendance, the first interim chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, a political ally of Tinubu.

There was no confirmation from the media office of the president on the meeting. The meeting was held 24 hours after Tinubu publicly stated his opposition to the return of Governor Akinwumi Ambode accusing him of abandoning the blueprint of the state.

Tinubu had indirectly endorsed Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the governorship ticket of the APC for Lagos State ahead of the party primary.

Ambode, had on Sunday attacked Sanwo-Olu and vowed to fight for the APC ticket with a view to retaining his seat.

